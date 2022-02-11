Jonathan Supports Governor Bala Mohammed’s Presidential Ambition

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed confidence in the ability of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi to lead the country.

Speaking during a meeting held on Thursday, Jonathan said he is very familiar with the Governor’s commitment to national service.

Governor Bala served as FCT Minister during Jonathan’s tenure as President.

“If you are there (as President), then I have a son,” Jonathan said. “Every father wants his son to grow.

“Those of you who worked with me, it is my duty to support you. We are the same family. The best thing will happen for us.

“You are very competent and focused person. By the divine providence, with the support of Nigerians and God, you will become the President of Nigeria.”