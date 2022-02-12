2023: Tinubu Visits Alake Of Egbaland, Says ‘We Will Make Nigerians Happy’

Presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu on Saturday paid a courtesy call on the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Aremu Gbadebo.

The visit is part of his consultations for the presidency in 2023.

Mr Tinubu has publicly signalled his intention to run.

He made the trip to Egbaland in company of prominent members of the All Progressives Congress, political associates and friends.

READ ALSO: Jonathan Supports Governor Bala Mohammed’s Presidential Ambition

Speaking to journalists shortly after the visit, the former Lagos State Governor assured Nigerians of better days ahead.

“My message to Nigerians is that there will always be difficult times, there will be times for joy,” he said.

“We are navigating Nigeria through a very difficult and windy period. We will survive it, we will be happy.

“We will hold on to the hope that Nigeria will be reunited, prosperous and be sufficient in benefits for the people. We will make Nigerians happy.”