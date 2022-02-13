Makinde To Name New Olubadan On Monday

The Oyo State Government said it will announce the next Olubadan of Ibadanland on Monday following the death of the former occupant of the throne, Oba Saliu Adetunji on January 2.

Speaking during the final burial ceremony of late Olubadan Oba Saliu Adetunji on Saturday, Governor Seyi Makinde said he had received the letter of recommendation from the kingmakers and would do the needful without further delay.

“I have received a letter from the Olubadan- in-Council and by the grace of God, on Monday, I will make the official announcement of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland on,” Makinde was quoted as saying in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa,

“This is another victory for Ibadan traditional institution. The process and the system were never broken. So there is nothing to fix. So, I can say that we have now returned to our normal way of installing a new monarch in Ibadanland. Now, it is a system that everyone wants to imitate, which shows how we set the pace in Oyo State.

“When the person who came to represent the Chief of Imam was praying, he appealed that we should take care of all Baba left before he joined his ancestors. And I want to believe that we all know that I, Seyi Makinde, am one of those Baba cherished. Therefore, don’t leave me. Continue to pray for my administration.”

God Took Control

According to him, the crisis trailing the Olubadan chieftaincy law following the review has been amicably resolved. The move, he said, is another victory for Ibadanland and Oyo State as a whole.

To Makinde, Ibadanland and indeed Oyo State has returned to its pacesetter status which made it the envy of other regions particularly in terms of chieftaincy law.

The governor said he had never hidden his decision on where to stand when there was a crisis following the review of the chieftaincy laws by the immediate past administration.

“When the crisis of the Obaship in Ibadanland started, I was right here in the Liberty Stadium and said that if there is any division or faction in the land, I will pitch my tent with the King,” the governor said.

“Today, I am also happy that the crisis we have been witnessing on the issue of Olubadan stool has been settled. God has really taken control of everything.”

The event, which was held at the Liberty Stadium also known as Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke-Ado, Ibadan was attended by top government functionaries among other dignitaries from within and outside the state.