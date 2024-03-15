Olubadan Laid To Rest In Ancestral Home

The remains of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, have been laid to rest at his ancestral home in the Alarere compound area of Ibadan the Oyo state capital.

Oba Balogun, who reigned for two years, died at the age of 81 on Thursday at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, after a brief illness.

Present to witness the late monarch’s burial is the Oyo state Deputy Governor, Mr Bayo Lawal, who led a delegation of the State Executive Council to the burial.

The Olubadan in council was led by the Otun Olubadan, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja whom other dignitaries joined to pay their last respects to the departed monarch.

Tinubu, Makinde Mourn

Earlier, President Bola Tinubu joined a list of dignitaries to mourn the late monarch, describing him as a courageous man who stood for peace.

“His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, was an exceptional king who used his ancestral stool in the service of humanity,” Tinubu was quoted by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale as saying on Friday.

“He was compassionate, courageous, and an unrelenting advocate of the pristine ideals of peace, honesty, and unity. His wise counsel will be sorely missed at this time in the life of our country.”

The president condoled with the family of the Olubadan, the government of Oyo State, the Olubadan-in-Council, the Oyo State Traditional Council, and the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State “over this gaping loss”.

He, however, called on those mourning to take solace in what he described as “the immortal legacies of the Olubadan”.

Tinubu said the Olubadan lives eternally in his good deeds and in the memories of everyone touched by the majesty of his essence.

Also mourning, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, the late Oba had made “indelible marks on the sands of history and achieved greatly within a short while.”

Makinde said Oba Balogun was an epitome of royal excellence and a great achiever, who made great marks on Ibadanland in just a little over two years of his reign.

“With total submission to the will of God, I announce the passing unto glory of our father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland,” the governor said.

“A mighty Iroko has fallen; Oba Dr. Balogun has joined the ancestors. In Kabiyesi, Ibadanland had a cosmopolitan and well-experienced Olubadan, who made indelible marks on the sands of history and achieved greatly within a short while.

“On behalf of the Government and good People of Oyo State, I condole with the immediate family of the Oba Dr. Balogun, the Olubadan-in-Council, the Oyo State Traditional Council and the people of Ibadanland.”

Markets Shutdown

As a sign of respect for the revered traditional ruler, the leadership of market unions in Oyo State has ordered the closure of markets in honour of the late Olubadan.

But they were scheduled to re-open after his burial which is scheduled to take place at 4 pm according to Islamic rites.

It is however not clear if the markets have reopened for normal business.