APC Governors Meet In Abuja After Convention Postponed

Governors of the All Progressives Congress met on Monday evening in Abuja.

The meeting comes hours after the party announced the postponement of its national convention.

The Governors, who arrived for the meeting at the Kebbi State Governor’s lodge are the Chairman of the Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Professor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Abubakar Bello of Niger State, Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

READ ALSO: APC Postpones National Convention To March 26

Others are Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State and the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke.

The reason for the meeting is not yet know at the time of filing the report, but it may not be far from issues of the party’s National Convention which has lingered for months.