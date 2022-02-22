People Would Have Trekked If Not For Lagos-Ibadan Transport Projects – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said Nigerians would have trekked if his administration did not embark on the Lagos-Ibadan transport.

Buhari who spoke at the Presidential Villa while receiving a delegation from Kaduna State led by the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, and Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Hadiza Sabuwa Balaraba, said that prioritising infrastructure projects ameliorated hardship in some parts of the country.

“My objective was very clear, despite the dwindling resources, I wanted to deal with infrastructure across the country,” Buhari was quoted via a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

“We should look at advancement in terms of Infrastructure. No country can advance without infrastructure. There used to be railways, especially people from Southern Kaduna who will remember this.

“Which country can really advance without road, rail and power, that’s why I wanted to sort out infrastructure, knowing that Nigerians are competitive by nature, and they will face their businesses when there’s a road, rail and power.”

While noting that movement in the South-West has been improved, the President thanked China and others who supported the Lagos-Ibadan transport projects.

He added, “The people from South-West can tell better because between Lagos and Ibadan by now, if we hadn’t done what we did, people would have been trekking because the road was not there, the rail was not there and there was so much insecurity.

“But we thank the international community. We thank China and Chinese investors who came along to support the Lagos-Ibadan transport projects.”

The President also assured that the construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure will be sustained, which include the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Express Road being handled by Julius Berger to ensure good and long-term quality.

He equally commended the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, for the transformation of the state, with growing infrastructure and socio-economic projects, while noting the growing liberality, which welcomes all Nigerians.

“Please extend my gratitude to the Governor for doing so well. I have been living in Kaduna for many years before I came here, but now I will need a modern compass to go around because of the transformation,” he stated.

On her part, the Deputy Governor thanked the President for his working visit to the state, where he commissioned projects in Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria.

She explained that the Urban Renewal Programme will be sustained and spread across the state for more impact on the lives of the people, with many already near completion, and will be ready by May, 2022.