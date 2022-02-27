‘Russia Out, Down With Putin!’ – The Week In Quotes

The world lost its sleep last week when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Sadly, everyone seems to be sleeping these days with one eye open, even as the growing conflict continues to claim lives and draw wild global criticism.

While the Russian invasion continues to dominate international discussion, Nigerians had to watch as the drama regarding the assent to the Electoral Act 2022, came to a conclusive end. However, there is more to an act than just assenting, the implementation must be thorough and those concerned have started taking a deeper look at the provisions within the law, and how they will be implemented ahead of the next general election.

It is from stories related to these issues that we have drawn this week’s quotes. Below are some of the major comments that shaped the passing week, some of which give us a hint as to what we might be experiencing in the coming days.

1. “We made it clear that Nigeria does not condone this aggression and urged the Russians to pull back and stop the intervention.”

The Federal Government of Nigerian calls on Russian troops to ‘pull back’ from its ‘aggressive’ attacks on Ukraine.

2. “We’re all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We’re all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky releases a self-shot video from central Kyiv on Friday vowing alongside key aides to stay and defend the capital against the Russian invasion.

3. “Declare known leaders of terrorists wanted.”

The Nigerian Senate urged the Federal Government to declare all known leaders of terrorists wanted.

4. “Our country, Nigeria, needs more rebels.”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigeria needs more rebels who will speak truth to power not minding whose ox is gored.

5. “There is a lot of attention being paid to coups d’etat going on, especially in the West African sub-region, I think it is important that we take a closer look at how to prevent and deter coups d’etat and adventurers of various kinds who want to take over governments by force.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo calls for the cooperation of the United Kingdom, European Union, other international communities, and regional bodies to concretise the efforts against unconstitutional changes of government and deter coup plotters in Africa.

6. “2023 will come and go and this country will remain.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan allays fears of Nigeria’s disintegration, saying the country will still remain after 2023.

7. “As a matter of urgency, we are well on our way towards correcting historical lapses in this respect, through the collaborative efforts of the federal, state, and local governments, each one putting aside personal interests, and doing the best they can for the communities which have undeservedly suffered for so long.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government is committed to developing the Niger Delta region.

8. “UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to the French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis.”

UEFA announces it has stripped Russia of Champions League final hosting rights.

9. “I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.”

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich hands over the affairs of the club to trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation.

10. “Respect international law, the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Ukraine”.

The African Union condemns Russia’s attack on Ukraine and calls for an “immediate ceasefire”, saying the situation risked escalating into “a planetary conflict”.

11. “We have been left alone to defend our state.”

Ukraine’s president says his country had been left on its own to fight Russia after the Kremlin launched a large-scale invasion that killed 130 Ukrainians on the first day.

12. “They say that civilian objects are not a target for them. But this is another lie of theirs. In reality, they do not distinguish between areas in which they operate.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says invading Russian forces are targeting civilian areas, praising his countrymen for their “heroism” and assuring Kyiv is doing “everything possible” to protect them.

13. “Airborne assault troops of the Ukrainian armed forces are fighting in the areas of the settlements of Dymer and Invankiv.”

Ukraine’s army says it was fighting to invade Russian forces north of the capital Kyiv, as Moscow pressed on with its advance on the pro-Western country for a second day.

14. “This is total war. Putin has decided… to take Ukraine off the map of nations.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to destroy Ukraine’s statehood and warned that the “security” of its President Volodymyr Zelensky was at risk.

15. “The government on Saturday approved further help to Ukraine, which is facing a Russian attack.”

The Czech Republic says it will donate machine guns, automatic and sniper rifles, pistols, and ammunition valued at 7.6 million euros ($8.6 million) to Ukraine.



16. “I can tell you one thing this morning it is that this war will last.”

French President Emmanuel Macron warns the world to brace for a long war between Russia and Ukraine.

17. “Russia out, down with Putin!”

Pro-Ukraine protesters from London to Rome and to Barcelona, denounce Russia’s assault on its neighbour.

18. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point in history. It threatens our entire post-war order.”

German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz ramps up the country’s backing for Ukraine’s battle against Russia, as his government approves the delivery of a huge cache of lethal weapons to Kyiv.

19. “Whoever will try to stop us and further create threats to our country, our people should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and lead to such consequences that you have never faced in your history.”

Putin sends out warning shots to those willing to compromise the security of his nation saying they should be prepared to face dire consequences.

20. “Russia’s brazen acts will not go unpunished.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemns Russia’s “egregious” and “unprovoked” attack on Ukraine, calling on Moscow to immediately withdraw from the country, saying its aggression “will not go unpunished.”



21. “I don’t understand the anxiety and propaganda of trying to force and blackmail the president into signing the electoral act without following the constitutional dictates by ensuring that he will study the electoral act.”

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma describes the pressure mounted on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the amended electoral bill as unnecessary.

22. “For you, he has assented to the amended 2010 Electoral Act but in the real sense of it, he will take whatever gains the people had put into the electoral act.”

Former National Secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) Change (CPC), Buba Galadima, believes President Muhammadu Buhari is toying with Nigerians with regards to assenting to the amended electoral bill.



23. “Let there be no doubt that the Progressive Governors are United in our resolve to ensure that the Peoples Destruction Party doesn’t come back to power.”

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, says the APC is prepared to see that the opposition party does not return to power come 2023.

24. “It is obvious Nigerians have rejected APC.”

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says Nigerians have rejected the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and are ready to kick the party out of office.



25. “This is a victory for democracy.”

The Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth, and Advancement (YIAGA) Africa, describes the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill as a watershed in Nigeria’s democratic journey.