Cross River By-Elections: It Is Obvious Nigerians Have Rejected APC – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says Nigerians have rejected the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and are ready to kick the party out of office.

Wike stated this on Saturday in Calabar where he attended the inauguration of the Cross River State PDP campaign team for elections into legislative seats in the Akpabuyo State constituency and Ogoja/Yala Federal constituency of the state.

The governor declared, “It is obvious Nigerians have rejected the APC not just in Cross Rivers State but across the country. I thank members of the PDP for being resolute and ensuring the rally went ahead.

“With the passion and commitment shown today by our party members and the people of Cross Rivers State, I am confident our candidates would come out victorious in the February 26th by-elections and Nigerians would go on to vote out the APC in 2023.”

Governor Wike also berated his Cross River counterpart, Prof Ben Ayade, and the police for attempting to thwart the rally in Calabar. While addressing teeming PDP faithful at the venue of the rally in Calabar, Governor Wike described as disgusting, the attempt by Governor Ayade and the police to prevent PDP from holding its rally for the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State constituency bye-elections.

“When I was told that they don’t want you to hold this rally, I said this rally must hold today and I must come. Whatever will happen let it happen today. I told your leader that if you did not hold this rally today, then that would have been the end of PDP. But I thank God, all of you resisted it and you said enough is enough.

“Let me tell you now, I have come here today to let you know I’m going to give you every support. Don’t be afraid. They tried it in Rivers State, we resisted them. They are trying to instigate fear in you. Don’t be afraid at all. Whatever the Cross River government can do, PDP can do it better,” Wike added.

“I don’t understand how a governor would for ordinary federal constituency election, ordinary state election, you’re stopping them to hold a rally. When it comes to governorship what will happen?”

He urged the people to remain steadfast in their resolve to see that the APC is ousted from power in the coming elections.