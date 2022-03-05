2023 Presidency: TOTT, Other Groups Drum Support For Osinbajo

A political group called The Osinbajo Think Tank (TOTT) has endorsed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, as a possible replacement for President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigerian president in the forthcoming 2023 election.

The group through its Co-Convener, Olugbenga Olaoye said this during an event in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital and tagged ‘The Uyo Declaration’, where different Political groups, under the aegis of The New Tribe converged to endorse Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

He said Osinbajo meets all criteria needed to drive a new Nigeria, saying TOTT is a representation of varied interests in the corporate space, who came together to promote the candidacy of Yemi Osinbajo.

Professor Osinbajo, he said further, has proven that he has a sound understanding of macroeconomic, fiscal, governance, sectoral, and policy issues to drive faster pace development for Nigeria.

Olaoye explained that TOTT and over 100 other groups are in Uyo to declare their endorsement for Osinbajo’s candidacy, whom he described as a global phenomenon and a highly respected economist.

Nigeria, according to him, needs a faster-paced development to deal with massive poverty, unemployment, and insecurity, and the Vice President will make this happen fast for Nigeria, bringing in his vast experience.

The Co-convener stressed that Osinbajo is known for his transparency, adding that he is a person of impeccable integrity.

“At TOTT, we came together to promote the candidacy of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. I will refer to him as Mr. Capable. He is the only one that can turn around the fortune of this Nation.

“A lot of things are happening now, and we need somebody with the grit, the personality, the charisma that can turn things around,” Olaoye said.

“Osinbajo has been there and he has seen a lot in the government circle. He has the experience, he knows the law and he understands the economy and international jurisprudence. If we give this man the chance to lead us, in the next dispensation, Nigeria will be great again”, he added.

“He is a de-tribalized Nigerian. He is much loved and trusted in the North, where his duty as the Vice President has taken him to, many times. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has bold and innovative ideas on solving the challenges facing the country. He definitely will improve security in the country.”

The group, through its Co-Convener, stressed further that Osinbajo will manage Nigeria’s multi-lingual, cultural and religious diversity very well.

He said that Osinbajo has proven to all that he has vast experience in managing cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity.