Bamise’s Murder: Police Deploy Operatives To Ojota Ahead Of Planned Protest

Armed policemen have been deployed to the Gani Fawehinmi Park on the Lagos-Ikorodu road of Ojota over reported plans by some residents to protest the murder of 22-year-old Bamise Ayanwole.

Ayanwole went missing on Saturday, February 26, while heading home to Ota from Ajah. She boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop.

Sadly, her body was found dumped by the roadside, and an unidentified man reportedly informed officials of Ebute Ero Police Station on Saturday evening.

Information gathered by Channels TV, indicate that the policemen who have been on the ground from the early hours of today came with scores of patrol vans, anti-riot trucks and Black Marias.

However, there has been no protest around the area, and other places in Lagos.

The planned protest sparked fears of supposed attacks on BRT buses and their drivers. This has led to the absence of buses on the road. A tour around Lagos reveals empty BRT terminals.

Yellow-coloured commercial buses and motorcycles are taking advantage of the passenger crowd occasioned by the absence of BRT buses.