Bamise’s Sister Protests At Lagos Assembly, Speaker Promises Justice

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has pledged that the parliament will ensure justice for Bamise Ayanwole.

Miss Ayanwole, a 22-year-old fashion designer went missing on Saturday, February 26, while heading home to Ota from Ajah. She boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop.

Unfortunately, her body was found dumped by the roadside, and an unidentified man reportedly informed officials of Ebute Ero Police Station on Saturday evening.

Addressing some protesters who stormed the House to urge the lawmakers to act on the case, Obasa sympathised with the family and friends of the victim, saying he and his colleagues were very concerned about the incident.

The Speaker urged Nigerians not to preempt the police which is investigating the case, adding that the House would continue to follow up to ensure justice is served appropriately.

“The erroneous belief that it would be swept under the carpet is unnecessary. The driver has been arrested and is in custody,” Obasa said.

“We are watching and must ensure justice is done on the case. The Governor has spoken about it and I just want to appeal that we work together to get justice.

“We will do everything to make sure that justice is served. Justice must be served. And everybody in Lagos must be protected.”

In their remarks, the elder sister of the deceased who joined the protesters said it was painful that such an incident happened.

They also called for more efforts by the government to ensure the security of lives and property.