House Of Reps Rescinds Its Decision On Three Rejected Women Bills

Members of the House of Representatives have rescinded their decision on three bills earlier rejected in the process of the 1999 constitution amendment.

The bills are on indigenship, citizenship, and 35% affirmative action for women.

The bills will be recommended for consideration and will be part of the second batch of the constitution amendment to be presented in a couple of months.

The decision to revisit the bill follows earlier disapproval by women who stormed the National Assembly lamenting rejection of women-related bills.

The women, under the aegis of Nigerian Women Groups last week protested against the action of the lawmakers after rejecting all bills relating to women.

They had promised to return if the decision was not reversed.

The women during the protest last week said they were disappointed despite having assurances from the leadership of the house on the bills.

The groups demand that the Federal lawmakers take another look at the requests for 111 seats for women, citizenship, 35% representation in party leadership, more appointive positions in government, and vote in favour of these amendments.