Anyaoku Commends Obiano For Strides In Security, Infrastructure

Former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has commended the outgoing Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, for his administration’s strides in security and infrastructure.

Anyaoku spoke during the commissioning of the International Convention Centre and presentation of awards in Awka on Wednesday, saying Obiano will leave a lasting legacy for the Anambra people. He recalled that before the governor came on board, the security situation in the state was a cause of worry for the people of the state.

“There is very little doubt that his administration has transformed Anambra State in a very important respect. We had comments about security, infrastructure and we have the pleasure of sitting in this building which could be fitted into any part of the world,” he said during the event.

“Willie Obiano is leaving behind legacies that will continue to serve the people of this state for many years to come, and for that, we are all grateful to him.”

Obiano was sworn in as Anambra State Governor on March 17, 2014, and will complete his mandatory two-term tenure by March 17.

He will be replaced by a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, who emerged as the governor-elect of the state in the November 6, 2021 election.