Advertisement

Anyaoku Commends Obiano For Strides In Security, Infrastructure

Channels Television  
Updated March 9, 2022
This photo, taken on October 22, 2021, shows Governor Willie Obiano at the Government House in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

 

Former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has commended the outgoing Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, for his administration’s strides in security and infrastructure.

Anyaoku spoke during the commissioning of the International Convention Centre and presentation of awards in Awka on Wednesday, saying Obiano will leave a lasting legacy for the Anambra people. He recalled that before the governor came on board, the security situation in the state was a cause of worry for the people of the state.

“There is very little doubt that his administration has transformed Anambra State in a very important respect. We had comments about security, infrastructure and we have the pleasure of sitting in this building which could be fitted into any part of the world,” he said during the event.

“Willie Obiano is leaving behind legacies that will continue to serve the people of this state for many years to come, and for that, we are all grateful to him.”

RELATED

Obiano Receives First Embraer 195-E2 Aircraft At Anambra Airport

Nigeria Will Never Forget Buhari If Only For The 2nd Niger Bridge – Adesina

Suspected Cultists Kill 20 At Anambra Funeral, Desecrate Corpse

Former Secretary-General of Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

 

Obiano was sworn in as Anambra State Governor on March 17, 2014, and will complete his mandatory two-term tenure by March 17.

He will be replaced by a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, who emerged as the governor-elect of the state in the November 6, 2021 election.



More on Local

‘He Will Bring Some Value’: Eguavoen Wants Victor Moses Back To Super Eagles

International Women’s Day 2022: Nigerian Veronica Aina Is British High Commissioner For A Day

Five Nigeria Airlines Form Alliance For Improved Service Delivery

Why BRT Involved In Bamise’s Death Has No CCTV – Sanwo-Olu

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV