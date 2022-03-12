Advertisement

The Younger Generation Will Change Nigeria’s Story For The Better – Fayemi

Channels Television  
Updated March 12, 2022
Fayemi is the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF). Photo: [email protected]

 

Governor Kayode Fayemi believes Nigerian youths will be instrumental in changing the nation’s narrative. 

The Ekiti State governor said this on Saturday during a symposium to mark the 35th birthday of the chief executive of Connected Development, Hamzat Lawal.

According to him, nation-building is a continuous process, maintaining that it is for those who are willing to stay with the country.

“As I have maintained at different fora, nation-building is an unfinished business and Nigeria is for those who are ready to stand firm,” the former mines and steel development minister said.

“I am convinced that if the younger generation answers the call of patriotic duty, they will become that much-needed progressive, critical mass that will change the Nigerian story for the better.”

READ ALSO: President Buhari, Silent On Buni’s Status, Calls For Order In APC

He, therefore, asked youths to take up the challenge of nation-building by picking interest in leadership positions.

“These challenges that ail our country today provide us with the opportunity to take a position and take a stand,” the governor, who was also the keynote speaker at the event, said.

“I am personally uncomfortable with the practice of our politics and our political conversations. We should have outgrown bigotry, tribalism, and ethnoreligious biases.”



More on Headlines

Five Killed, Others Injured As Bandits Open Fire On Vehicle In Katsina

NDLEA Arrests General Overseer With Drugs As Operatives Intercept Parcels Of Cocaine

NIN-SIM Linkage: SERAP Sues Buhari Over Privacy Breach

Another Batch Of Nigerians Fleeing Ukraine Arrive In Abuja

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV