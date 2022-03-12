The Younger Generation Will Change Nigeria’s Story For The Better – Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi believes Nigerian youths will be instrumental in changing the nation’s narrative.

The Ekiti State governor said this on Saturday during a symposium to mark the 35th birthday of the chief executive of Connected Development, Hamzat Lawal.

According to him, nation-building is a continuous process, maintaining that it is for those who are willing to stay with the country.



“As I have maintained at different fora, nation-building is an unfinished business and Nigeria is for those who are ready to stand firm,” the former mines and steel development minister said.

“I am convinced that if the younger generation answers the call of patriotic duty, they will become that much-needed progressive, critical mass that will change the Nigerian story for the better.”

Yesterday, I attended the Birthday Symposium of @HamzyCODE — one of the most passionate & cerebral young persons in Nigeria. I am proud of his efforts & dedication to govt accountability & protection of marginalized communities across Africa through @4lowthemoney & @Connected_dev pic.twitter.com/QumVsl8sal — Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) March 13, 2022

He, therefore, asked youths to take up the challenge of nation-building by picking interest in leadership positions.

“These challenges that ail our country today provide us with the opportunity to take a position and take a stand,” the governor, who was also the keynote speaker at the event, said.

“I am personally uncomfortable with the practice of our politics and our political conversations. We should have outgrown bigotry, tribalism, and ethnoreligious biases.”