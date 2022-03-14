Properties Worth Millions Destroyed In Edo Fire Incident

A fire incident at a building located on Plymouth Road in Benin City The Edo State capital has led to the loss of equipment worth millions of naira.

The building houses shops where electronics equipment is sold and repaired as well as other services rendered.

Nine shops were affected by the fire accident. One of the shop owners sells and repairs new and second-hand electronics including television sets. Another operates in laundry services. Washing machines, as well as clothes belonging to his clients, were completely burnt in the fire accident.

An eyewitness told Channels Television that the incident started when a fire from electric cables on a pole outside the building fell on the building when power was restored around 4 a.m.

Although no death was recorded during the fire outbreak, some of the businesses are said to have been operating from the premises for decades.

The small business owners have therefore appealed to the government and relevant authorities to support them to restart their business.

Three fire trucks from the federal and state fire services were seen at the scene trying to put out the fire.