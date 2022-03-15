El-Rufai’s Ally, Uba Sani Declares Interest In Kaduna Governorship Seat

The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Uba Sani, has declared his intention to contest for the governorship seat of the state in the 2023 general elections.

Senator Sani, a former political adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, informed the State Working Committee of his ambition on Tuesday when he visited the Kaduna State Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress.

This comes barely a week after Governor El-Rufai announced that his successor would be selected from the core team of his administration since 2015.

Addressing a crowd of APC members, Senator Sani believes he is most qualified for the job having worked closely with Governor El-Rufai for over 20 years and being among those he groomed in the act of transformational leadership.

He promised to consolidate on the legacies and achievements of the governor if elected, stressing that it was only fair and natural that someone with a vast knowledge of El-Rufai ‘s philosophy should continue from where he would stop on May 29, 2023.

The governor’s ally added that he has built bridges of friendship across the state over time, as well as the country in general.

He also highlighted his achievements in the National Assembly, saying he has empowered over 10,000 indigenes of the state by helping them access credit facilities for their businesses.

Senator Sani said he also provided critical infrastructure within his senatorial zone and sponsored several people-oriented bills in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

On his part, the APC Chairman in Kaduna, Retired Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada, described the lawmaker as a loyal member of the party and wished him well in his campaign.

As part of strengthening his campaign and the operations of the party, Senator Sani donated vehicles to the ward and local government party offices in the 23 local government areas of the state.