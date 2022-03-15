Police Warn NURTW Members Against Planned Protest In Lagos

Authorities of the Lagos State Police Command have warned members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) against any planned protest in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Abiodun Alabi, gave the warning on Tuesday, saying the police will not condone any form of protest by any group.

He, however, assured residents of the state that the police have put additional security measures in place to forestall any breakdown of law and order in any part of the state.

Alabi gave the warning against the backdrop of an intending protest by members of the Lagos State chapter of NURTW following the crisis within the union.

The leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW) had suspended the union’s chairman in Lagos, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, indefinitely.

MC Oluomo’s suspension by the national body of the union was announced in a letter dated March 9, 2022, and signed by NURTW General Secretary, Kabiru Yau.

He was accused of acts of insubordination and gross misconduct, as well as plotting to instigate crisis and unleash mayhem on branches of the union in Lagos that refuse to obey his alleged directive not to take orders from NURTW national headquarters.

In a bid to ensure the safety of residents, the Lagos State government suspended the activities of NURTW in all parks and garages across the state.

Hours after the suspension of the union’s activities in Lagos, a senior official of the national body of NURTW, who preferred not to be mentioned, told Channels Television that maturity was the order of the day in the crisis that has lasted a few months within the union.

For every organisation, he explained, there are rules and regulations, and it is inappropriate for any member to feel he is bigger than the union.