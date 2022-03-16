2Baba Donates Multi-Million Naira Music Studio To OAU

Legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba has donated a music recording studio to the music department of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The singer on Tuesday shared videos of the commissioning of the studio on his official social media handles.

He also shared videos of excited students signing the ‘Great Ife’ anthem and singing his praises, for the donation.

“I always wished I had music as a course in my days in secondary and tertiary schools. My goal is to build a recording studio in as many schools as I can.

“I want to use this medium to ask my entertainment industry/celebrity friends to do anything they can as well,” 2Baba said as he shared videos of the unveiling of the studio.

The school in return inducted him as a Fellow Of The School of Music.

Find below more videos and pictures from the studio unveiling…

