Electoral Act: Deletion Of Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error’, Says Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights advocate, Femi Falana, has faulted the decision of a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia to order he deletion of Section 84 (12) of the amended Electoral Act.

The section bars political appointees at any level to vote or be voted for “at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election”.

READ ALSO: FG To Gazette Electoral Act, Remove Section Barring Political Appointees From Elections

According to Justice Evelyn Anyadike, such a clause was unconstitutional.

However, in a statement obtained by Channels Television on Saturday, Mr Falana argued that “the learned trial judge fell into a great error.”

He added: