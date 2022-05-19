Reps Ask Buhari To Sign 2022 Electoral Act Amendment

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the one-item amendment to the Electoral Act 2022.

The bill was transmitted to him by the National Assembly for assent last week so as to avert an imminent political crisis in the country.

The Caucus notes with grave concern that Mr. President’s delay in signing the single amendment to Section 84 (8) to the Electoral Act 2022 has thrown the nation into serious confusion and constitutes a huge threat to our democracy and the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the Caucus urged the President that any further delay in signing the amendment to the Electoral Act to give political parties a sense of direction in the conduct of primaries for the election of candidates for the 2023 general elections has the capacity to derail “our entire democratic process and destabilize our dear nation”.

“As representatives of the people, the Minority Caucus urges Mr. President to avert an imminent political crisis that has the capacity of exacerbating the security situation in the country by immediately signing the Amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 and leaving a legacy of a credible electoral process to the nation.

“Our caucus calls on all Nigerians, the Civil Society, the International Community and all lovers of democracy to prevail on President Buhari to immediately sign the amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 and save our nation from an avoidable crisis, the statement added.