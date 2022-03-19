Advertisement
FG Lists Steps Taken To Restore ‘Normal Supply Of Electricity’ Nationwide
The Federal Government on Saturday said it has taken several steps “towards the restoration of normal supply of electricity nationwide.”
The national grid suffered shutdowns at least twice in the past week leading to blackouts across the country amid rising prices of fuel products.
In a statement signed by Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, the government said it had made some progress to address the recent challenges.
“The Nigerian public may please recall that the national grid lost 1,110 MW generation capacity as a consequence of simultaneous disruptions in gas supply to the Okpai, Calabar and the Afam VI power plants,” the statement said.
“The available generation capacity was exacerbated by the ongoing water management regime at the Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro power plants.”
According to the Minister, the steps taken to address the situation include the following:
a. The gas pipeline affected by acts of vandalism has been restored and the Okpai power plant has resumed power generation and currently contributing an average of 300MW.
b. The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc has been directed to enter into fast-track negotiation with NAOC on an interim energy sales agreement with a view to bringing the new Okpai II power plant on the grid, thereby contributing additional 400MW of generation capacity.
c. The “pigging” of the gas pipeline supplying gas to the Odukpani power plant is scheduled for completion on March 21st, 2022, thus ramping up generation by about 400MW.
d. In order to optimise the capacity utilisation of the power plants owned by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Ltd (NDPHC), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved a special gas pricing for emergency contracting of gas from the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Ltd. We expect an ongrid improvement of about 800MW generation capacity from the NDPHC plants.
e. In the medium-term, we have agreed with NGPIC (a subsidiary of NNPC) on the framework for the overhaul of the Okoloma gas processing plant thereby restoring the full capacity of the 650MW Afam VI combined cycle power plant.
f. While the recent spate of system collapse is regrettable, it was a direct consequence of a snap on 330KV transmission line. The mitigation measures for avoiding such incidence of blackouts are being impemented through several interventions including the Presidential Power Initiative.