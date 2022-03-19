FG Lists Steps Taken To Restore ‘Normal Supply Of Electricity’ Nationwide

The Federal Government on Saturday said it has taken several steps “towards the restoration of normal supply of electricity nationwide.”

The national grid suffered shutdowns at least twice in the past week leading to blackouts across the country amid rising prices of fuel products.

In a statement signed by Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, the government said it had made some progress to address the recent challenges.

“The Nigerian public may please recall that the national grid lost 1,110 MW generation capacity as a consequence of simultaneous disruptions in gas supply to the Okpai, Calabar and the Afam VI power plants,” the statement said.

“The available generation capacity was exacerbated by the ongoing water management regime at the Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro power plants.”

According to the Minister, the steps taken to address the situation include the following: