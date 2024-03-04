53 Transformers Stolen From Kogi Recovered, Says Gov Ododo

The Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo says 53 transformers stolen from the state have been recovered.

In a Monday statement by Ismaila Isah, the Special Adviser on Media to the governor, Ododo said the recovery is an indication of his government’s resolve to fight crime in the North-Central state.

The transformers were stolen from the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) facility in the state by a gang of criminals who were arrested in Obajana on their way to Lagos State.

According to the aide, the 53 electrical transformers that have been kept at an Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) facility in the state may have stalled the installation of the transformers in different communities in the state earlier in the year.

The criminals, the statement added, have volunteered useful information that led to the arrest of a fleeing member of the gang in Ilorin, Kwara State, and the alleged receiver of the transformers in Lagos state respectively.

Governor Ododo who restated his determination to stamp out crimes and criminality in the state, assured security agencies of maximum support by the state government to ensure the security of lives and property in all parts of Kogi state.

He also commended security agencies operating in the state for being steadfast in the discharge of their responsibilities at all times.