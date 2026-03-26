NERC, State Regulators Inaugurate FONER To Improve Electricity Regulation  

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has inaugurated the Forum of Nigerian Electricity Regulators (FONER), aimed at enhancing coordination and effectiveness in electricity regulation across Nigeria.

A statement by the Regulator noted that the move was disclosed by its Chairman, Dr. Musiliu Oseni, while speaking at the first quarter 2026 Regulatory Meeting with State Electricity Regulators (SERs) in Lagos on Wednesday.

Dr. Oseni described the initiative as a major step in Nigeria’s transition to a multi-level electricity market.

Inaugurating FONER, he emphasised the need for collaboration to prevent regulatory loopholes within the sector.

“We must work collaboratively to avoid regulatory arbitrage by operators. I charge all of us to carry out this mandate with the highest sense of responsibility. Pursuant to Section 230(9) of the Electricity Act 2023, I hereby declare the Forum of Nigerian Electricity Regulators duly inaugurated,” he said.

FONER is expected to drive key regulatory objectives, including fostering dialogue between NERC and SERs, promoting harmonised approaches in tariff setting, market operations, and consumer protection, and supporting capacity-building through peer learning.

The Forum will also serve as a consultative platform for electricity market reforms while advancing transparency, accountability, and national regulatory benchmarks.

Key highlights of the meeting included: review of the fourth quarter 2025 action log, signing and launch of the FONER Charter, and the inauguration of the forum’s leadership.

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Dr. Oseni serves as Chairman, alongside Engr. Chijioke Okonkwo of the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ESERC) as Vice Chairman, and Aisha Mahmud, NERC Commissioner, Stakeholder Management Division as Secretary.

The quarterly regulatory meeting continues to serve as a platform for NERC and state regulators to exchange ideas, strengthen collaboration, and drive improvements in Nigeria’s electricity supply industry, with the ultimate goal of expanding access to reliable power for Nigerians.