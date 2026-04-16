Kaduna Electric Threatens Prosecution Over Rising Attacks On Workers

The management of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has announced a sweeping crackdown on individuals who assault its staff members.

It warned that offenders would face prosecution and possible public exposure as incidents of violence against its workforce continue to rise.

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In a statement issued on Thursday, the company expressed concern over what it described as a “disturbing surge” in attacks on its field workers and third-party partners.

It explained that the affected workers were primarily involved in meter installation, revenue collection, and maintenance of electricity infrastructure.

According to the company, the growing trend of harassment, physical assault, and even unlawful detention of its staff poses a significant threat not only to employee safety but also to the stability of electricity service delivery across its coverage areas.

Deputy Managing Director, Abubakar Mohammed, declared that the company would no longer tolerate any form of aggression against its workers.

“Let this serve as a clear warning to anyone who engages in the assault of our staff. Kaduna Electric will pursue every case to its logical conclusion,” he said.

“We will work closely with security agencies to ensure offenders are brought to justice and face the full weight of the law,” Mohammed added.

He further revealed that the company plans to publicly disclose the identities of those found responsible for such attacks.

According to him, names, photographs, and other details of offenders will be published across the company’s official platforms as well as in national and local media.

“This measure is intended to ensure accountability and serve as a strong deterrent. Anyone who chooses to attack our personnel should be prepared not only to face prosecution but also public exposure,” he added.

Kaduna Electric stated that assaults on utility workers carry serious legal and financial consequences.

It also said that offenders risked criminal charges that might result in fines or imprisonment, in addition to civil liabilities such as compensation for medical treatment, psychological trauma, and lost work hours.

While condemning the attacks, the company urged customers to adopt peaceful and lawful means of resolving disputes.

It advised customers to channel complaints through its customer service units or relevant regulatory bodies.

The management reaffirmed its commitment to protecting its workforce and partners, stressing that a safe working environment is essential for delivering reliable and efficient electricity services.

Disagreements between electricity providers and consumers are often linked to billing disputes, metering issues, and service delivery concerns.

But Kaduna Electric says it remains open to resolving such issues through dialogue, but insists that violence against its staff will no longer be tolerated.