Advertisement

NBA Nets Star Kevin Durant Fined $25K For Cursing At Fan

Channels Television  
Updated March 19, 2022
Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Barclays Center on March 18, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 128-123.  (Photo by Sarah Stier / AFP)

 

 

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for directing obscene language toward a fan, the league announced.

The incident took place with 9.4 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Brooklyn’s 113-111 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Durant, the 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player with Oklahoma City and a two-time NBA champion with Golden State, is averaging 29.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Nets in 43 games this season.

Durant, a three-time Olympic champion for US teams of NBA stars, would be among the league’s top season scorers but has not played in 70% of the Nets’ games to qualify for consideration.

 

Justice Winslow #26 of the Portland Trail Blazers plays defense on Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game on March 18, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler / AFP)

 

At 36-34, the Nets rank eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Durant was sidelined from mid-January to early March due to a sprained left knee.

Last Sunday, Durant scored a season-high 53 points, pulled down six rebounds and passed off nine assists in Brooklyn’s 110-107 victory over the New York Knicks.

 

BROOKLYN, NY – MARCH 18: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been produced using double exposure.) Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 18, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.  (Photo by David L. Nemec / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP)


More on Sports

Injury Scare For Nigeria Ahead Ghana Showdown + Other Top Sports Stories This Week

Bundesliga Match Abandoned After Assistant Ref Hit On Head With Beer Cup

Liverpool’s Trophy Hunt Hit By Alexander-Arnold Injury

FULL FIXTURES: Chelsea Battle Real Madrid, City Face Atletico In Champions League Quarters

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV