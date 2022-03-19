NBA Nets Star Kevin Durant Fined $25K For Cursing At Fan

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for directing obscene language toward a fan, the league announced.

The incident took place with 9.4 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Brooklyn’s 113-111 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Durant, the 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player with Oklahoma City and a two-time NBA champion with Golden State, is averaging 29.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Nets in 43 games this season.

Durant, a three-time Olympic champion for US teams of NBA stars, would be among the league’s top season scorers but has not played in 70% of the Nets’ games to qualify for consideration.

At 36-34, the Nets rank eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Durant was sidelined from mid-January to early March due to a sprained left knee.

Last Sunday, Durant scored a season-high 53 points, pulled down six rebounds and passed off nine assists in Brooklyn’s 110-107 victory over the New York Knicks.