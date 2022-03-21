EFCC Punishes Officer Who Leaked Obiano’s Video

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is currently disciplining one of its officers responsible for recording and leaking a video of Ex-Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano while in the agency’s custody.

The footage, which went viral over the weekend, showed the former governor dressed in a shirt and shorts while in the EFCC’s remand facility.

In a statement on Monday, the anti-graft agency distanced itself from the trending video, saying that it is at variance with the established standard operating procedure of the Commission.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said a discreet investigation was quickly ordered upon discovery of the leak, adding that the probe revealed the errant officer behind the odious act.

Uwujaren stressed that the individual is currently being subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.

This comes a few hours after the Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, revealed that the agency is yet to release the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, from its custody because he has yet to meet his bail conditions.

According to Mr Bawa, Obiano’s arrest by the EFCC was not politically motivated.

The agency’s boss stated that the ex-governor has since been granted administrative bail.