50 Killed, Several Kidnapped As Bandits Attack Kaduna Communities 

About 50 persons were reportedly killed and several others kidnapped bandits in Giwa Local Government Area located in the central senatorial zone of Kaduna State.

The latest incident comes barely a week after 37 people were killed by bandits in a similar attack at Agban Kagoro Chiefdom in Kaura Local Government Area of the state in the southern part of Kaduna state.

The police authorities in Kaduna state said they are still investigating the fresh attack and in already compiling the actual number of casualties during the attack.

But a community leader in Giwa local government, Musa Ahmed, told Channels Television that six villages were attacked by the terrorists between Thursday night and in the early hours of Friday morning.

The bandits invaded the communities and opened fire on innocent residents.

The affected villages are Dillalai, Barebari, Dokan Alhaji Ya’u, Durumi, Kaya, and Fatika, while several houses and motorcycles were burnt by the attackers who also rustled over 100 cows belonging to the locals.

Meanwhile, a former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi has expressed sadness over the Giwa attack, describing it as unfortunate and condemnable.

Makarfi, therefore, called on all stakeholders and citizens of Kaduna State to come together to fight the menace that is threatening to overrun the state.

According to the former governor, the security situation requires the concerted efforts of all and joining hands with relevant authorities to forge a united front against the existential threat.

He also urges governments at all levels, and all relevant agencies to restrategise and up the ante of the fight against these criminalities and the perpetrators, by among others, fundamentally overhauling and improving the intelligence gathering of the security agencies as well as the capacity of the personnel to analyse and deploy it more appropriately.