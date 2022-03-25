Petrol Souvenir: Court Sentences Prime Suspect To Two-Year Jail Term

The Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court sitting at Oshodi has sentenced a socialite, Ms Chidinma Ogbulu, to two years in prison for distributing petrol as a souvenir during a party.

Chief Magistrate Kehinde Ogundare convicted and sentenced the socialite following her guilty plea on Thursday and some evidence by the prosecution.

Ogbulu was arrested and arraigned last Monday, at the Special Offences (mobile) Court of Lagos State in the Ikeja Magisterial District, Holden at Oshodi.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, had ordered the arrest following a viral video in which kegs of fuel were seen being distributed as a souvenir during an event held at Havilah Events Centre, Victoria Island, on March 4.

Subsequently, she was arraigned on four counts bordering on conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, endangering human life by distributing combustible matter in a public gathering, intent to do harm to another and unlawfully carrying on the business of storage and containerising petroleum product without a permit.

Delivering judgement in the case on Thursday, Ogundare sentenced Ogbulu to three months’ imprisonment or a N15, 000 fine on counts one of the three charges, and one-year imprisonment or N500,000 fine on the second count.

The chief magistrate also sentenced the socialite to one year in prison or a N500,000 fine on the third count.