2023: My Focus At This Time Is Fighting Inflation – Emefiele

Amid speculations that he may be running for President in 2023, Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele on Monday said his focus was on solving macroeconomic challenges, including fighting inflation.

Banners of Mr Emefiele as a presidential candidate has flooded parts of the country, suggesting he might be interested in politics.

“My focus at this time is a robust monetary policy and fighting inflation which is now a global problem; building a strong financial system in an increasingly uncertain global economy,” Mr Emefiele said in a series of tweets.

Using the hashtag #NoDistractionsPlease, Mr Emfiele stressed that he was focused on “Development finance and supporting farmers & manufacturers in our self sufficiency and import substitution drive; raising N15 trillion for InfraCo infrastructure financing

“Building a world class International Financial Center in Lagos; as we support the Muhammadu Buhari Administration to finish strong.”