Kaduna Airport Attack: Stop Treating Terrorists With Kid Gloves, Afenifere Tells FG

The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has reacted to the Saturday invasion of Kaduna Airport by terrorists and urged the Federal Government to stop handling the insecurity challenge with kid gloves.

Afenifere in a statement signed on Sunday by National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, described the invasion of Kaduna airport as an issue of serious concern and warned that some people seem to be bent on re-enacting the Afghanistan situation in Nigeria.

The group also called for the set-up of state police in handling rising insecurity.

“The Federal Government should immediately allow states to set up their own police forces, empower the existing security agencies, and stop treating terrorists with kid gloves. These must be done immediately so that Nigeria does not go the Afghanistan way,” Ajayi said in the statement.

The Yoruba organisation called on all those who believe in freedom, peaceful co-existence, personal liberty, true knowledge, and progress to rise up with a view to ensuring that those who should act do so immediately.

The group listed some security infractions that took place between Friday and Saturday in parts of the country and regretted that it was as though the country is at war in those areas where the unfortunate incidents occurred.

Afenifere said communities were sacked in Kaduna, Niger, and Enugu States, leading to the loss of lives and burning down of property.

“It is a matter of serious concern that these security infractions happened at a time that the government kept assuring us that it was on top of the situation. Some of these attacks by terrorists even occurred in broad daylight, that of Kaduna airport and that of Enugu for instance,” the group lamented.

Afenifere said with terrorists having the audacity to attack a national airport despite all the available security apparatus, means that hardly is anywhere safe any longer in the country.

The group called on President Buhari to use the remaining 14 months left in his tenure to reverse the ugly fate that has be-devilled the country in all spheres of life.

They also called on state governors to be more creative in dealing with the challenges in their respective states and stop looking up to the Federal Government for succour – as experiences so far indicated that they would be waiting endlessly and things would be getting worse.