Afenifere Urges Yorubas Against Participating In Protests, Rallies

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has urged Yorubas against participating in any protest or rally amid the planned demonstrations by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) slated for February 27 and 28.

Earlier, the NLC announced plans to embark on a two-day strike to protest the hardship currently being faced by Nigerians following the dramatic hike in the prices of goods and services due to the removal of fuel subsidy and the free fall of the naira, among others.

Angry Nigerians have since protested in Niger, Oyo and Osun, among other states, asking the Federal Government to take decisive steps to bring the hardship to an end.

In a statement on Sunday, Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti, urged Nigerians to come to terms with the realities of the nation’s challenges.

He said President Bola Tinubu’s administration is working to resolve the challenges it inherited over the years.

“As a responsible leader, I appeal to every Yoruba man and woman, young and old, and our fellow citizens across the nationalities, to exercise patience and refrain from engaging in protests or actions that may escalate tensions, ,” he stated.

“The outcry over the hardship, hunger, and price hikes is not unexpected. However, we must come to terms with the realities of our national challenges, which the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is striving to resolve.

“While acknowledging the hardships faced by our people, it is important to recognise that these economic measures, although difficult, are part of a larger strategy aimed at restoring economic prosperity and stability to Nigeria.

“The government’s commitment to implementing these measures is a testament to its dedication to addressing the root causes of our economic challenges, inherited from the ills of the previous years.”

He also called on Nigerians to be patient with the current administration, admitting that the impact of Tinubu’s economic reforms is challenging to everyone.

According to the elder statesman, Nigerians should trust the government’s commitment to the welfare of the citizens.

“Let us engage in constructive dialogue and contribute positively to the ongoing economic reforms. Join me in appealing for unity and understanding among our people. Together, we can weather this storm and emerge stronger as a nation.

“It is important to note that the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the Naira is not undertaken lightly, as we all know the great damage done to our national prosperity through the nefarious activities of the agents of darkness within the oil and financial sectors.

“These measures by the Federal Government, though painful in the short term, are designed to create a more sustainable economic environment that will benefit us all in the long run. It requires collective understanding and resilience from every citizen as we navigate through these challenging times,” Fasoranti stated.