‘Somebody Is Taking My Baby’ – Femi Otedola Reacts To Mr Eazi, Temi’s Engagement

Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola, has reacted to the engagement of Temi, his daughter, to her long-term boyfriend and musician, Mr Eazi.

On Sunday, Temi shared a loved-up video clip wherein the singer proposed to her.

While reacting to the proposal, the billionaire wrote, “Somebody is taking my baby” in a terse post.

His reaction comes hours after the short video of the lovebirds at a seashore with the musician going down on one knee to seek her hands in marriage.

The video ended with Temi accepting Mr Eazi’s proposal after which they kissed passionately. Mr Eazi’s marriage proposal has set the internet on fire, with many celebrities taking to the comment section of Temi’s post to celebrate them.

DJ Cuppy, Temi’s sister also retweeted the 18-second engagement clip congratulating the duo.

Congratulations to my favourite couple on their engagement! 💍 I’m so happy that my lil sister @TemiOtedola 👰🏽‍♀️ has found her personal person! Yo @MrEazi 🤵🏾I’ve always wanted an older brother, WELCOME TO THE FAMILY! PS: I introduced you guys, so you better find me my own o! https://t.co/cBFoFuR0GG — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) April 10, 2022

Temi made her Nollywood debut in 2020 in ‘Citation’.