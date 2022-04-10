Advertisement

Singer Mr Eazi Proposes To Girlfriend Temi Otedola

Emmanuel Egobiambu  
Updated April 10, 2022
The duo has been longtime friends. [email protected] Otedola

 

Singer Mr Eazi has engaged his long-term girlfriend, Temi Otedola.

Temi, daughter of  Nigerian business tycoon, Femi Otedola, posted a video of the proposal on her official Twitter handle on Sunday afternoon.

 

DJ Cuppy, Temi’s sister also retweeted the 18-second engagement clip congratulating the duo.

“Congratulations to my favourite couple on their engagement! 💍

“I’m so happy that my lil sister @TemiOtedola 👰🏽‍♀️ has found her personal person! Yo @MrEazi🤵🏾I’ve always wanted an older brother, WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!” she wrote.

“PS: I introduced you guys, so you better find me my own o!Congratulations to my favourite couple on their engagement! 💍”

Temi made her Nollywood debut in 2020 in ‘Citation’.



