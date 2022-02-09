Advertisement

Star Filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba Is Getting Married!

Updated February 9, 2022
A photo of Kemi Adetiba and her fiance, Oscar Heman-Ackah

 

Love is in the air and we’re very excited for star filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, who has just announced her engagement to her fiancé.

The ‘Wedding Party’ and ‘King of Boys’ producer, made the big reveal on Instagram on Tuesday.

According to her, she got engaged to her partner in January, but they both decided to keep things private and revel in the moment before sharing it with their online family.

“We’ve taken some time to privately enjoy this moment and bask in the celebration of it all. However, we’re beginning to understand it might be next to impossible keeping a lid on this for much longer.

“After thinking long and hard, we ultimately would love for this announcement to be on our own terms and molded in our own true narrative. Plus, you all here have followed my journey from the start and lovingly rooted for me – now if that isn’t family, I don’t know what is :).

“So dear family, on the 28th of January in Ghana, delivered as a beautiful surprise and expression of love, and in the presence of some close friends and family, @oscarhemanackah asked that we spend the rest of our lives together, and I wholeheartedly said yes… Without a single reservation,” she said.

Well, congratulations are in order and fans are very excited by the news that there’s about to be another real ‘Wedding Party’.

 

 

