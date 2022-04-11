Advertisement

Thieves Steal 60-Foot Iron Bridge In India

Channels Television  
Updated April 11, 2022
India, officially the Republic of India, is a country in South Asia. It is the seventh-largest country by area, the second-most populous country, and the most populous democracy in the world.
India, officially the Republic of India, is a country in South Asia. It is the seventh-largest country by area, the second-most populous country, and the most populous democracy in the world.

 

A gang of crafty scrap metal thieves dismantled and decamped with a 500-tonne defunct iron bridge in eastern India, police said Saturday, pulling off the unlikely heist by pretending to be irrigation officials.

The robbing of the bridge was reported Wednesday in the state of Bihar, one of the poorest in the country.

Police officer Subhash Kumar told AFP the thieves came in the guise of government irrigation officials.

READ ALSO: Elon Musk No Longer Joining Twitter Board – CEO

They brought bulldozers and gas cutters and tore apart the structure before escaping with the booty over two days, Kumar said.

“They took away the scrap in a heavy vehicle,” he said.

The thieves had been chipping away at the 50-year-old structure — built over a water canal — ever since another bridge nearby was opened to the public five years ago.

Police launched an investigation into the bizarre incident on Thursday but no arrests have been made so far.

 

AFP



More on World News

Health, Legal Issues Prompt New Problems In Trial Of S.Africa’s Zuma

Elon Musk No Longer Joining Twitter Board – CEO

Le Pen, Macron Kick Off Battle For French Presidency

Finland Gears Up For Decision On Whether To Join NATO

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV