2023: Wike Consults Oba Of Benin

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on Thursday visited the Oba of Benin in Benin-City to seek support for his presidential bid in 2023.

Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he has the prerequisite experience to tackle insecurity in Nigeria if given the opportunity.

He noted that working closely with the security agencies will solve the security problems which, according to him, are behind the economic challenges in the country.

In his comments, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, expressed confidence in Wike’s abilities.

He said the Governor has been doing good works for the people of Rivers State.