VIDEO: ‘Nigeria Needs A Technocrat, Not Moneybags,’ Kinsmen Drum Support For Osinbajo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Amid mixed reactions trailing the declaration by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s kinsmen are drumming support for his presidential ambition ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

A group of supporters on Friday stormed Professor Osinbajo’s hometown of Ikenne in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State in a bid to ensure he succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari as the next Nigerian leader next year.

Among them were leaders of thought, market men and women, as well as youths who staged a walk through major streets of the ancient town to drum support and pray for Osinbajo’s emergence as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come May.

They also appealed to delegates and other critical stakeholders in the party to jettison money bags in considering who should be the flagbearer of the party.

Rather, Osinbajo’s supporters urged them to show patriotism, competence, fear of God, and the utmost sense of responsibility.

According to them, the Vice President remains the best candidate for the job as his experience in the last seven years as the Number Two citizen stands him out among other presidential aspirants of the ruling party.