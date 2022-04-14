Kaduna Train Attack: Families Beg FG To Save Kidnapped Victims

Families of kidnapped victims of the Kaduna train attack on Thursday held a press briefing to appeal to the government to rescue their loved ones still in captivity.

Since the terrorist’s attack on the train bound for Kaduna, over 100 of the passengers have yet to be accounted for, an official has said.

Channels Television reported that “Of the 362 validated passengers on board the attacked AK9 train service on March 28, 186 persons on the manifest are confirmed to be safe and at their various homes,” it said. The Nigerian Railway Corporation said of the remaining 176 passengers, eight have been confirmed dead, leaving the whereabouts of 168 still unknown.

(Photos: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels Television)

The NRC has said its manifest showed that there were 362 passengers on board the train before the attack happened.

The train left Abuja on March 28th at about 6 pm and was on its way to Kaduna when it was attacked.