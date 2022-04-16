Tackle Insecurity Before Conducting Population Census, Ex-Kaduna Governor Tells FG

A former military governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Umar, has advised the Federal Government to suspend the planned national population census.

In a statement on Saturday in Kaduna, he asked the government to rather focus its attention on tackling the security challenges in the country.

Describing the planned population census by the government as shocking, saying President Muhammadu Buhari should concentrate on finding a lasting solution to the disturbing activities of bandits, terrorists, and other criminals disturbing the peace of the country.

“Nigeria is facing existential challenges epitomised by insecurity and a collapsing economy; embarking on a census would amount to a misadventure and waste of scarce resources,” Umar warned.

“The decision of the FGN to have sought and gotten the approval of the National Council of State to conduct a national census in April 2023 must have come as a great shock to most well-meaning Nigerians.”

The former military governor added, “A country that is facing existential challenges such as unprecedented level of insecurity, the collapsing economy, cannot have as one of its priorities the conduct of a national census.

“We, therefore, urge the Buhari administration to suspend what will amount to misadventure and waste of scarce national resources. This administration should focus all its attention on securing the nation and conducting the 2023 elections. A national census at this point is certainly not a priority assuming that its conduct is possible.”

Nigeria is scheduled to hold a national census for the first time in 16 years between March and April 2023, following the approval of the National Council of State.

The Council gave the approval on Thursday at a meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari and attended by former Heads of State – Abdusalami Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan, and Yakubu Gowon.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, as well as some state governors, were also present.