‘The President Should Sit Up’; Anglican Bishop Slams Buhari Over Insecurity

The Anglican Bishop of Kaduna Diocese of Anglican Communion, Rt Reverend Timothy Yahaya, has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari for not doing enough to tackle insecurity and other socio-economic challenges confronting the nation.

Speaking during the Easter church service held at the Saint Michael’s Anglican Cathedral in the Kaduna State capital, Bishop Yahaya asked the President to “sit up”, warning that the country is on the verge of collapse and stands the risk of being overtaken by terrorists if nothing urgent is done to address the problem.

He said Nigeria is in a state of war as citizens and even security operatives are being killed on daily basis, describing the situation as a National Emergency that requires desperate measures.

“What is happening to Nigeria today is like the death of Christ but I believe that in the ashes of the trouble of today, is a greater hope for tomorrow for Nigeria,” Yahaya said.

“Look at the railway attack, I thought that will awaken this nation but up till today (today makes it 20 days since this attack), we have not heard from Mr President himself. No other spokesman can speak for the president.

“Citizens of this country are in the hands of terrors. Anybody deceiving him that somebody is speaking for him is telling lies. In other climes, the President will not sleep as Nigeria is in a state of war”.

The Bishop, therefore, called for the establishment of more military depots across the country that will be responsible for the immediate recruitment and training of more young people into the armed forces.

He believes that the lack of enough troops on ground has been largely responsible for the inability of the armed forces to win the war against banditry and terrorism.