ReelDeel22: Rita Dominic And Fidelis Anosike Shut Down Imo For Traditional Wedding

The countdown is officially over for #ReelDeel22!

Rita Dominic and her beau, Fidelis Anosike are shutting down Imo State for their traditional wedding ceremony. But first, appreciate how stunning she looked in her traditional wedding attire. (Not that we expected any less!).

Many fans have waited with bated breath and the day has finally come when the Imo State-born actress gets hitched (traditionally) with her beau, Fidelis Anosike.

The ceremony took place in her hometown, Mbaise on Tuesday, with many friends from the industry in attendance including Nollywood royalties, Joke Silva, Uche Jombo, Kate Henshaw and several others.

With just days to walk down the aisle, her friends last weekend, threw a colourful and intimate bridal shower party in Lagos, months after her relationship with Anosike the Daily Times Publisher, became public.

The 46-year-old actress rose to fame in the early 90’s alongside colleagues, Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ramsey Noah, with movies such as The Intruder, Last Wedding, among several others.

In 2012, Rita Dominic won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role for the film, Shattered.

She has also had series of nominations in the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

They include The New Era Award (2014), Best Actress in a Drama (2015), Best Actress In A Comedy (2015), Best Actress In A Drama (2017), Best Actress In A Comedy (2018).

Although a 90’s star, Rita has continued to charm fans with appearances in Nollywood recents and blockbusters such as Iyore, 76, and La Femme Anjola.