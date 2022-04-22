Russian Actions In Ukraine ‘May Amount To War Crimes’- UN

The United Nations on Friday accused Russia of taking action in Ukraine “that may amount to war crimes”, including an indiscriminate bombing that killed civilians and destroyed schools and hospitals.

“Russian armed forces have indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools, and other civilian infrastructure, actions that may amount to war crimes,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.