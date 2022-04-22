Advertisement

Russian Actions In Ukraine ‘May Amount To War Crimes’- UN

Updated April 22, 2022
In this file photo taken on February 25, 2021, the United Nations logo is seen inside the United Nations in New York City. Angela Weiss / AFP

 

 

The United Nations on Friday accused Russia of taking action in Ukraine “that may amount to war crimes”, including an indiscriminate bombing that killed civilians and destroyed schools and hospitals.

“Russian armed forces have indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools, and other civilian infrastructure, actions that may amount to war crimes,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.



