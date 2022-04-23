Imo Security: Orlu Leaders Brainstorm On How To Tackle Security Challenges

Stakeholders under the auspice of Orlu Zone Development Forum and the Imo Elders Council on Saturday organised a peace, security and development summit.

The aim of the summit was to brainstorm and come up with solutions to tackle the security challenges in Imo West Senatorial District, popularly called Orlu zone.

According to the consensus at the summit, there’s need to industrialize the zone and provide adequate job opportunities for teeming unemployed youths in the zone who are being used to foment chaos.

The summit held at Nkwerre, one of the troubled local governments in the zone.

Present at the summit were Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma; Chairman of the Imo Elders Council, Cletus Iluomuanya; a former NADECO Chieftain Ralph Obiora;

Others include Former Vice Chancellor of Gregory University, Abia State, Professor Moses Iwuala; Former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Professor Francis Eze.

The summit was composed of traditional rulers, political stakeholders, women and youth groups.

The district is the largest Senatorial zone in Imo state with 13 local government areas.

In recent times Orlu zone has been the worst hit in regards to the insurgency in the state.