DSS Alerts Nigerians Of Bomb Attacks On Worship, Relaxation Centres

Some criminal elements plan to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks on soft and hard targets in parts of the country, the Department of State Services (DSS) has said.

The Public Relations Officer of the security agency, Dr Peter Afunanya, raised the alarm in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He stated that while the DSS has received reports on cases of such incidents in some areas, it has uncovered a plot by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance.

READ ALSO: Lack Of Accountability Responsible For Nigeria’s Security Challenges, Says Saraki

Their objective, Afunanya explained, was to launch further attacks on critical infrastructure and other public places frequently visited, such as worship and relaxation centres, especially during and after the holidays and festive celebrations.

He added that the groups intend to achieve some self-serving interests and cause fear among the people, and warned managers and owners of such centres to be cautious and implement basic security measures to deter the threats.

The DSS said it would continue to disrupt the trend and pattern of violent attacks and asked the people to go about their lawful businesses

Read the full statement below: