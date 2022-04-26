Advertisement
DSS Alerts Nigerians Of Bomb Attacks On Worship, Relaxation Centres
Some criminal elements plan to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks on soft and hard targets in parts of the country, the Department of State Services (DSS) has said.
The Public Relations Officer of the security agency, Dr Peter Afunanya, raised the alarm in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
He stated that while the DSS has received reports on cases of such incidents in some areas, it has uncovered a plot by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance.
Their objective, Afunanya explained, was to launch further attacks on critical infrastructure and other public places frequently visited, such as worship and relaxation centres, especially during and after the holidays and festive celebrations.
He added that the groups intend to achieve some self-serving interests and cause fear among the people, and warned managers and owners of such centres to be cautious and implement basic security measures to deter the threats.
The DSS said it would continue to disrupt the trend and pattern of violent attacks and asked the people to go about their lawful businesses
Read the full statement below:
PUBLIC ALERT ON RENEWED BOMB EXPLOSIONS
The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby draws public attention to plans by criminal elements to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of IED attacks on soft and hard targets in parts of the country.
Though there are already reported cases of such incidents in some areas, the Service has uncovered a ploy by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance among themselves with a view to launching further attacks on critical infrastructure and other frequented public places like worship and relaxation centres, especially during and after the holidays and festive celebrations.
The objective is to achieve some self-serving interests as well as cause fear among the citizenry. The Service, however, recalls its earlier warning that some groups and individuals were plotting to stoke violence in the country.
Following these, patrons, owners, and managers of the aforementioned public places are advised to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats.
While the Service is committed to the disruption of this trend and pattern of violent attacks, it will continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are emplaced in order that public peace and order are not jeopardised.
To this end, residents are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses and share, with security and law enforcement agencies, useful information on the activities of criminals.
Meanwhile, the DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, fwc, wishes all and sundry a hitch-free Workers’ Day and Sallah celebrations.
Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, fsi
Public Relations Officer
Department of State Services
National Headquarters
Abuja.
26th April 2022