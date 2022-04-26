Osinbajo To Visit Monarch, APC Chieftains In Ogun

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, is expected to visit Ogun State today as part of his strategic consultations with stakeholders for his presidential ambition.

He is expected to visit the Akarigbo of Remo land, the Alake of Egba land and hold consultations with chieftains of the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress and delegates to the party’s presidential primary.

On Monday, the VP visited stakeholders of the party in Ondo State as well as the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

During the visit, Osinbajo reiterated that having served as Acting President for months, that has given him the needed experience to lead Nigeria come 2023.

According to him, it will, therefore, be a betrayal to the country if he doesn’t contest.

“Many people are dying for the country every day. If with all that has been given to me by the grace of God — all the experience — I now retire to Lagos or Ikenne to go and write my memoir, it would be a great injustice to this country,” the Vice President said.

“Now the opportunity has come, with the experience that I have, the connection and contacts that I have both locally and internationally, it will be a betrayal to the country not to accept to serve the country.

“Nobody can be anything without the endorsement of God. I declare my intention based on the fact that I have served for over seven months as acting president. I was given very serious responsibility as an acting president.”

Last week he had also visited the Olubadan of Ibadan, Senator Lekan Balogun to officially inform him of his presidential ambition.

The monarch, in turn, offered his blessings to the Vice President saying: “I conclude my contribution to you by handing you over to Allah, let him protect you”.