2023: Friends, Associates Donated N135m Vehicles In Kebbi – Malami

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday said his friends and political associates donated N135 million worth of vehicles in Kebbi State.

Malami, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is believed to be nursing a governorship ambition to succeed outgoing Governor Atiku Bagudu.

Addressing journalists in Birnin-Kebbi, the minister said he did not donate vehicles to any Kebbi State APC Excos or delegates.

“Recent donation of N135m has opened doors for donations and supports of many items including vehicles by well-wishers,” Malami said.

“It was friends and associates of Malami who donated and distributed vehicles to long term workers in the Khadimiyya Foundation.

“The occasion was not for distribution of vehicles to any APC stakeholder. None of the APC stakeholder or delegates in Kebbi State was given any vehicle by Malami. I have not yet donated any vehicle to any delegate.

“You can contact the National Secretariat of the APC, get the lists of all the APC stakeholders and delegates in Kebbi State. Do an investigative story to reach out to them then you realise how fictitious is the claim.”

According to Malami, the story attributing vehicle distribution to him was mischievous and misconstrued information.

This is coming amid reports and viral photos that the minister allegedly donated sports utility vehicles of assorted brands to APC politicians in Kebbi State.