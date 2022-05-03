Zoning: Avoid Self-Inflicted Crises Before General Elections, Akeredolu Tells APC

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has advised his party – the All Progressives Congress (APC) to avoid self-inflicted crises ahead of the 2023 elections.

With about 10 months to the general polls, he said it would be dishonest for anyone to argue against rotation at this period.

Akeredolu, a two-term governor on the platform of the APC, made the remarks in a statement titled ‘Our Party, APC, Must Tread The Path Of Equity’ on Tuesday.

He stated that the party ensured the principle of rotational representation guided its decision at the just-concluded convention.

The governor added that the national chairmanship position was zoned to the North while all other offices were filled on that understanding.

He, therefore, believes it is the time for the party leaders to make a categorical statement, devoid of equivocation, on the pattern of succession.

According to Governor Akeredolu, it is the turn of the South to produce the next President and the APC leadership should have no difficulty in making pronouncement on such an important issue, just as it has fixed various fees for the purchase of forms.

He stressed the need for the ruling party to take such steps without delay and work to limit the tendencies for disagreement to a region for possible micro-management.

Read the full statement by the governor below: