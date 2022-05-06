Advertisement

Borno Governor, Zulum Dissolves Cabinet

Channels Television  
Updated May 6, 2022
A file photo of Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum. Photo: [email protected]

 

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has approved the dissolution of the State Executive Council.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Usman Shuwa, announced the dissolution of the governor’s cabinet on Thursday, saying it was with immediate effect.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Administration and General Services, Danjuma Ali, and made available to reporters in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Governor Zulum, according to the statement, directed all the affected appointees to hand over the leadership to permanent secretaries in their respective ministries.

He explained that the dissolution was to create enabling environment for interested members of the council to legally participate in the forthcoming primaries and congresses of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Zulum thanked the members of the executive council for their various contributions while they held offices and wished them the best in their future endeavours.



More on Politics

2023: ACF Warns Southern Politicians Against Intimidation, Says North Entitled To Contest

2023 Presidency: I Will Continue To Fight Corruption Like Buhari – Akpabio

2023: El-Rufai, APC Stakeholders Endorse Senator Uba Sani As Consensus Candidate

2023 Elections: Political Parties Have One Month To Conduct Primaries, Says INEC

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV