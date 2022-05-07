2023: I Have Not Decided To Run For Presidency, Says Emefiele

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, says he has not made a decision on running for the presidency, hours after a group purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form for him.

In a series of tweets on his official handle on Saturday, the apex bank boss thanked those who raised money for the purchase but said he would buy the form with his money if he is seeking the post.

“I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision. I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely,” he wrote.

“However, should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard-earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a serious decision that requires God’s divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct.”

‘Leave The Office’

Before the clarification, the CBN governor had come under fire from several Nigerians including Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

In a statement released late Friday, Akeredolu asked him to resign, calling on Buhari to sack the CBN governor if he fails to do so.

“Consequently, we admonish Mr Emefiele to leave the office, immediately, for him to pursue his interest,” Akeredolu said.

“He cannot combine partisan politics with the very delicate assignment of his office. Should he refuse to quit, it becomes incumbent on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to remove him forthwith.”