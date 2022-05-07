‘Consider The Multiplier Effects’, FG Appeals To Airline Operators Over Monday Shutdown

The Ministry of Aviation has appealed to local airline operators in Nigeria to reconsider their decision to shutdown operations over the rising cost of aviation fuel.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Assistant to the Honourable Minister on Public Affairs, James Odaudu, on Saturday. The ministry, which asked the airlines to consider the implications of the planned action, said it is concerned about the rising cost of aviation fuel.

“Unfortunately, the issue of fuel supply is not within the purview of the Ministry and so the much it can do in the present situation is to engage with agencies, institutions and individuals in positions to provide succour to the airlines. This is already being done by the relevant team led by the Honourable Minister,” it said.

“While the efforts to assuage the situation are on, we wish to appeal to the airline operators, even in the difficult situation, to consider the multiplier effect of shutting down operations, on Nigerians and global travellers, in taking their business-informed decisions and actions.”

It also acknowledged the importance of the sector and that the “airline operators are in the business to make profits”, and reiterated the government’s resolve to creating a conducive environment for businesses.

“We also assure Nigerians, especially stakeholders in the sector, that the Buhari administration remains stoic in its commitment to the creation and sustenance of an environment that promotes the growth of the aviation industry where major players like the airlines can operate in a profitable and competitive market,” the statement read.